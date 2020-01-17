Bhim Army chief defies bail order, leads protest at Jama Masjid against CAA

AMN / New Delhi

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad today defied court order to join protesters at the Jama Masjid. He along with hundreds of his supporters was seen protesting against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act, CAA.

Calling for repeal of the Citizenship Amendment Act, which he termed as a “black act”, he said nothing is bigger than keeping the country together.

Azad was released from Tihar Jail on bail on Thursday night and received a rousing welcome by his supporters.

Azad, with his trademark blue ‘safaa’, read out the Preamble to the Constitution.

At Jama Masjid in old Delhi, where anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protest was taking place, Azad also lauded women participating in the anti-CAA protests at Shaheen Bagh, Jamia Millia University and other parts of the country.

“This (anti CAA) movement is for the future of this country, for our identity and to uphold the Constitution. It is our responsibility to strengthen it,” he said.

Azad said it is the fundamental duty of citizens to protect the Constitution and also urged people to carry out peaceful protests against the CAA.