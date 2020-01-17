FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     17 Jan 2020 04:14:05      انڈین آواز
Ad

Bhim Army chief defies bail order, leads protest at Jama Masjid against CAA

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / New Delhi

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad today defied court order to join protesters at the Jama Masjid. He along with hundreds of his supporters was seen protesting against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act, CAA.

Calling for repeal of the Citizenship Amendment Act, which he termed as a “black act”, he said nothing is bigger than keeping the country together.

Azad was released from Tihar Jail on bail on Thursday night and received a rousing welcome by his supporters.

Azad, with his trademark blue ‘safaa’, read out the Preamble to the Constitution.

At Jama Masjid in old Delhi, where anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protest was taking place, Azad also lauded women participating in the anti-CAA protests at Shaheen Bagh, Jamia Millia University and other parts of the country.

“This (anti CAA) movement is for the future of this country, for our identity and to uphold the Constitution. It is our responsibility to strengthen it,” he said.

Azad said it is the fundamental duty of citizens to protect the Constitution and also urged people to carry out peaceful protests against the CAA.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad

SPORTS

Khelo India; Maharashtra’s kids share centre-stage with Haryana shooters and Andaman cyclists

AMN / Guwahati, Defending champions Maharashtra continued to rule the Khelo India Youth Games, adding five ...

MS Dhoni dropped from BCCI’s central contracts list

Mahendra Singh Dhoni was today dropped from the Board of Control for Cricket in India's list of centrally-cont ...

Badminton: PV Sindhu crashes out of Indonesia Masters

World champion P.V. Sindhu suffered a quarterfinal defeat at the hands of Sayaka Takahashi of Japan in a close ...

ART & CULTURE

Difference between World Hindi Day and Hindi Divas

WEB DESK There is some confusion over World Hindi Day and Hindi Divas. We must know the difference between ...

New Delhi World Book Fair-2020 begins

This Book Fair is Asia’s biggest book fair and I am hopeful that this fair would soon become the world’s b ...

Ad

MARQUEE

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

AMN The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, will operate and manage luxury train, Golden ...

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

  QUTUB MINAR Staff Reporter / New Delhi The historic Qutb Minar came alive ...

CINEMA /TV/ ART

FILMI TIDBITS-2; ‘Chhapaak’, a story of acid attack survivors

FILMI TIDBITS-2; ‘Chhapaak’, a story of acid attack survivors

ENTERTAINMENT DESK Deepika Padukone’s ‘Chhapaak’; a story of acid attack survivors Deepika Pad ...

FILMI TIDBITS -Salman was thrown out of school in 4th grade

FILMI TIDBITS -Salman was thrown out of school in 4th grade

Salman Khan was thrown out of school in 4th grade Salman Khan by his own admission was “very difficult” ...

Ad

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!