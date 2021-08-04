President, PM other leaders congratulate Lovlina for Olympics Medal
इंडियन आवाज़     04 Aug 2021 05:53:22      انڈین آواز

Karnataka reports 1,674 fresh cases of COVID-19

AMN

Karnataka logged 1,674 fresh COVID-19 cases yesterday, taking the total tally to 29.09 lakh, while 38 deaths took the total toll to 36,650. At the same time 1,376 discharges were done, taking the total number of recoveries to 28,49,003, thereby leaving 24,280 active cases. Bengaluru Urban district reported 477, the highest number of infection cases and seven deaths

Dakshina Kannada logged 307 cases and eight fatalities, the highest among districts. The positivity rate stood at 1.38 per cent and the case fatality rate at 2.27 per cent. On Tuesday, 1,21,021 COVID tests were conducted, taking the cumulative number of samples examined so far to 3.9 crore.

A total of 1,05,378 people were vaccinated, taking the overall number to 3.16 crore. Karnataka has increased vigilance in Kerala and Maharashtra borders where check posts personnel are ensuring that only those with negative RT-PCR test report are allowed to enter the state.

The Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Pratap Reddy has said that the interstate restrictions will continue till the Covid positivity rate comes down. Speaking to media persons at Talapady check post at Karnataka-Kerala border, he said those without RT-PCR negative report will be shifted to a temporary quarantine centre and those testing positive will be shifted to COVID Care Centres. He however clarified that patients suffering from cancer or those needing dialysis and students appearing for examinations from Kerala are exempted from submitting RT-PCR negative reports.

The Indian Awaaz