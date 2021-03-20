Karnataka records 1,587 new cases of COVID-19

AMN

Karnataka recorded 1,587 new COVID-19 positive cases and 10 related fatalities yesterday. On the same day 869 patients were discharged after recovery. This is for the fourth consecutive day that the state is reporting over 1,000 new cases. The Positivity rate has reached 1.72 percent and fatality rate remains at 0.63 percent.



Out of the 1,587 Covid cases reported yesterday, 1,037 cases were from Bengaluru Urban alone. Out of 12,067 active cases, 11,936 patients were in isolation at designated hospitals and stable while 131 were in ICU. Among the 10 deaths, six were from Bengaluru Urban, two from Mysuru and one each from Bidar and Dharwad.



A total of 2,01,93,326 Covid tests were conducted so far, out of which 91,884 were tested yesterday and 6,209 of them were rapid antigen tests. Under the vaccination drive 1,19.319 were inoculated yesterday, taking the total vaccinated persons to 21,30,624. This includes 2,11,888 persons between the age of 45 and 60 and 8,70,800 were those above the age of 60.