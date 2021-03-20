Karnataka records 1,587 new cases of COVID-19

Political parties intensify campaigning in poll bounds states, UT
AMN

Karnataka recorded 1,587 new COVID-19 positive cases and 10 related fatalities yesterday. On the same day 869 patients were discharged after recovery. This is for the fourth consecutive day that the state is reporting over 1,000 new cases. The Positivity rate has reached 1.72 percent and fatality rate remains at 0.63 percent.

Out of the 1,587 Covid cases reported yesterday, 1,037 cases were from Bengaluru Urban alone. Out of 12,067 active cases, 11,936 patients were in isolation at designated hospitals and stable while 131 were in ICU. Among the 10 deaths, six were from Bengaluru Urban, two from Mysuru and one each from Bidar and Dharwad.

A total of 2,01,93,326 Covid tests were conducted so far, out of which 91,884 were tested yesterday and 6,209 of them were rapid antigen tests. Under the vaccination drive 1,19.319 were inoculated yesterday, taking the total vaccinated persons to 21,30,624. This includes 2,11,888 persons between the age of 45 and 60 and 8,70,800 were those above the age of 60.

SPORTS

Table Tennis: Sharath and Manika enter mixed doubles final at Asian Olympic Qualification Tournament

ACHANTA SHARATH KAMAL of Team Chennai Lions during the Second Semi Final match of the Ultimate Table Tennis Le ...

Udayan Mane wins Delhi-NCR Open Golf Championship

Harpal Singh Bedi / Gurugram Pune’s Udayan Mane, carded 3-under 69 last round and with a total of 14-unde ...

خبرنامہ

وزیراعظم نے بھارت کو بنگلہ دیش سے ملانے والے میتری سیتو کا افتتاح کیا

وزیر اعظم نریندرمودی نے ویڈیو کانفرنسنگ کے ذریعے بھارت اور ...

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے گیارہ جلدوں پر مشتمل، شریمد بھاگوت گیتا نسخے کا اجرا کیا

WEB DESK وزیراعظم نریندرمودی نے آج نئی دلی کے لوک کلیان مارگ پر ...

ہندوستان کو’آتم نربھر بھارت‘ نہیں بلکہ غیر ملکی سرمایہ کی ضرورت ہے

مہیر شرما گزشتہ ایک سال کے دوران اگر کسی بات نے گھریلو اور غ ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Bangalore and Shimla ‘Most liveable’ cities in India

Bangalore and Shimla ‘Most liveable’ cities in India

'Ease of Living Index' released Our Correspondent / NEW DELHI Bangalore has emerged as the top perfo ...

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

By Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The month long inaugural online Dance festival ‘Bhaktimay Rouhani Majlis ...

MEDIA

There is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The government has said that there is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media. I ...

Centre approves financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh in death cases of journalists

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI The Government today said that it has approved financial assistance of 5 lakh ru ...

