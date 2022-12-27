heater
इंडियन आवाज़     27 Dec 2022 12:39:14      انڈین آواز

Karnataka makes wearing of mask compulsory at public places

AMN / WEB DESK

Karnataka Government has made wearing of masks mandatory in schools, colleges, movie theatres, pubs, restaurants and bars. In an order issued yesterday, guidelines were also issued on making covid tests mandatory in influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infections (SARI) cases. The guidelines also imposed Covid related restrictions on new year celebrations.

Karnataka reported 23 new Covid cases yesterday and has a caseload of 1229. Looking at the surge in Covid cases abroad, the state government has made masks mandatory as a precautionary measure. It has also increased covid tests from 2000 to 5000 tests. People have been asked to take the booster dose of the vaccine. The hospitals are reviewing their infrastructure and availability of oxygen. The Health minister Dr. K Sudhakar has said that there is no need to panic as the herd immunity in the country is better due to 100 percent two dose vaccination.

