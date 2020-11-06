2nd batch of three Rafale aircraft lands at Jamnagar Air Base in Gujarat
India condemns Pakistan for transferring management of Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib
US: Joe Biden is inching towards victory
China parries question regarding its stand on ‘Gilgit-Baltistan’
Army Chief General Manoj Naravane starts his 3-day Nepal tour by visiting religious places
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     06 Nov 2020 07:12:03      انڈین آواز

Karnataka govt signs agreement with Tata Technologies to upgrade 150 Govt ITIs

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

The Government of Karnataka has entered into an agreement with Tata Technologies to upgrade 150 Government ITIs at a cost of 4,636.50 crore rupees. The agreement was signed in the presence of Chief Minister B. S. Yediyurappa in Bengaluru today.

Along with Tata Technologies, about 20 other companies are contributing 4,080 crore rupees from their CSR funds for this programme. The remaining 657 crore rupees will be provided by the State Government. Each ITI will be upgraded at the cost of 30 crore rupees each.

According to the agreement, the ITIs being upgraded will be able to provide Industry 4.0 based training that will fetch better employment opportunities to the ITI skilled students. It is expected that more than one lakh youth will benefit every year.

The Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has said that Government-Industry partnership will enable youth to have excellent skills based on industry demands. The Deputy Chief Minister Dr. C. N. Ashwathnarayana has said that 10 new courses are being initiated based on the demands of the industries. There are 1,713 ITIs in the state, out of which 270 are government-run. Around 1.8 lakh students are skilled in ITIs every year.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Motorsport: National car racing to resume in bio bubble

AMN / HSB /Chennai After a nine-month break, the MRF MMSC fmsci Indian National Car Racing Championship 202 ...

Golf: Akshay Sharma fires 66 in round two to stay in lead

HSB / Panchkula Akshay Sharma fired a six-under-66, a second straight bogey-free round, in Chandigarh . to ...

خبرنامہ

امریکہ کا آئندہ صدر کون ہوگا؟ تعطل برقرار ، ووٹوں کی گنتی جاری

امریکہ کے صدارتی انتخاب میں اب تک 44 ریاستوں اور واشنگٹن ڈی سی ...

US امریکہ : صدارتی انتخاب سے حلف برداری تک: کب کیا ہوگا؟

ویب ڈیسک — امریکہ میں صدارتی انتخابات میں اُمیدوار کی کامی ...

شدت پسندی کی مخالفت ميں جرمنی ميں Germany: مسلمانوں کی ريلی

جرمنی میں مسلمانوں کی سب سے بڑی تنظیم ’سینٹرل کونسل فار مسلم ...

TECH AWAAZ

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

Covid 19 induces scientists to work for Fastest Innovations for Survival

From Touchless Soap & Water Dispenser, Mechanical Ventilator to Pioneering E-classroom Software or Low-cos ...

MARQUEE

PM Modi lauds 4-year-old Mizoram girl for rendition of ‘Vande Mataram’

PM Modi lauds 4-year-old Mizoram girl for rendition of ‘Vande Mataram’

WEB DESK A four-year-old girl from Mizoram has charmed internet users including, Prime Minister Narendra Mo ...

Chaitanya Venkateswaran becomes British High Commissioner for a day

Chaitanya Venkateswaran becomes British High Commissioner for a day

WEB DESK On the International Day for Girls today, an 18-year-old woman from NEW DELHI became the British ...

MEDIA

Editors Guild of India expresses shock & distress over Arnab Goswami’s arrest

AMN The Editors Guild of India has expressed shock and distress over the arrest of Editor-in-Chief of Repub ...

I&B Ministry asks TV channels not to malign or slander individuals, groups

The police named Republic TV, Fakt Marathi and Box Cinema in the matter. Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh h ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!