Karnataka govt signs agreement with Tata Technologies to upgrade 150 Govt ITIs

AMN

The Government of Karnataka has entered into an agreement with Tata Technologies to upgrade 150 Government ITIs at a cost of 4,636.50 crore rupees. The agreement was signed in the presence of Chief Minister B. S. Yediyurappa in Bengaluru today.

Along with Tata Technologies, about 20 other companies are contributing 4,080 crore rupees from their CSR funds for this programme. The remaining 657 crore rupees will be provided by the State Government. Each ITI will be upgraded at the cost of 30 crore rupees each.

According to the agreement, the ITIs being upgraded will be able to provide Industry 4.0 based training that will fetch better employment opportunities to the ITI skilled students. It is expected that more than one lakh youth will benefit every year.

The Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has said that Government-Industry partnership will enable youth to have excellent skills based on industry demands. The Deputy Chief Minister Dr. C. N. Ashwathnarayana has said that 10 new courses are being initiated based on the demands of the industries. There are 1,713 ITIs in the state, out of which 270 are government-run. Around 1.8 lakh students are skilled in ITIs every year.