Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah reviews Covid situation in state

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah reviewed the Covid JN.1 sub-variant situation in the state during the high-level committee meeting in Bengaluru today. The meeting was called after the state recorded a surge in Covid cases and three deaths in the last three days. Karnataka has reported 92 Active Covid cases out of which 80 were in Bengaluru alone. Briefing the media after the meeting, the Chief Minister said that Covid tests are increased to 5000 every day and more tests are being conducted in the border districts of Kerala.

The Chief Minister said that those with co-morbidity must take precautions. He said that instructions are issued to the officials to ensure that there is no shortage of Oxygen, Ventilators, and hospital beds. Those with Influenza-like illness and Severe Acute Respiratory infections must undergo Covid tests and wear masks in public places. The Chief Minister also informed that strict vigil is initiated at borders with Kerala and Tamil Nadu.