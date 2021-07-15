Karnataka CM inaugurates event to mark World Youth Skills Day

AMN

Karnataka Chief Minister B. S. Yediyurappa has said that skilling and livelihood assurance to the unemployed youth goes hand in hand to reap the advantages of demographic dividend in the country. He was speaking in Bengaluru today after inaugurating an event to mark the World Youth Skills Day.

The Chief Minister informed that an MOU was signed with Tata Technologies to upgrade 150 Government ITIs. He also said that the Karnataka Skill and Entrepreneurship Task Force will submit its report on a road map to create 10 million jobs in the next five years in the state.

The Chief Minister said that www.skillconnect.kaushalkar.com web portal offers information on jobs available in various industries for the skilled manpower. AIR correspondent reports that on the occasion of World Youth Skills Day the State Government signed various MOUs today with private partners to take up skills training. An MOU was signed with Toyota motors to impart training to youth in Automotive skills.

Karnataka Skill Development Authority signed MoUs with Wipro GE, Narayana Hrudayalaya hospital, YLG, Sensera Technologies, ELCIA,Cluster and Aditya Birla Group to be training partners in various disciplines. All India Council for Technical Education approval letter was handed over today to set up Government Tool Room and Training Centres in Chitradurga, Koppal, Challakere and Yadgir. These are apart from 24 world Class Centres already functioning across the state.