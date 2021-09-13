Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai flags off 120 ambulances in Bengaluru

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai flagged off 120 ambulances in Bengaluru today that will be part of a fleet of 710 ambulances operating under Arogya Kavacha 108 scheme.

After the induction, the state now has 275 Ambulances with Advanced Life Support System.

The state Health Minister Dr. K Sudhakar has said that the ambulances under the 108 scheme will be given a facelift with GPS and mobile app to ensure that the ambulances reach the patient within 10 to 15 minutes.

The technologies will help the ambulances to track the nearest hospital and bring in transparency.

The minister said that at present it takes 30 to 45 minutes for the ambulance to reach the patient in urban areas and more in rural areas.

He informed that at present there is one ambulance for every one lakh population which will be increased to one ambulance for every 45 to 50 thousand population.

On vaccination, the minister said that the state will soon reach the five crore milestone as the state is administering about 3.8 lakh doses of vaccine each day on an average.