Kareena Kapoor celebrates 21 years in Bollywood

“21 years. Grateful, happy, blessed, motivated, passionate… 21 more to go… I’m ready. Thank you to everyone for the continuous love and support. #JPDutta #JPFilms @bachchan @nidhiduttaofficial,” she wrote.



Many celebs reacted to Kareena’s post. While best friend Amrita Arora commented with heart emojis, singer Neeti Mohan remembered watching the first-day first-show of Refugee. “I remember watching Refugee – First day First show (sic),” read her comment on the post.