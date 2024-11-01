Kamala Harris and Donald Trump begin swing state tour ahead of US presidential election

Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, the Democratic and Republican contenders for the 5th November US presidential election, began a tour of swing states in the final week of campaigning. The two contenders are locked neck and neck, according to pre-poll surveys. Most surveys have put Harris marginally ahead of Trump. She was elevated as the Democrats’ presidential nominee after Biden decided not to seek re-election. As of now, 61 million Americans have already cast their votes for the November election. Voters have participated either by mail or through early in-person voting in the presidential race.

In the USA, with less than one week remaining until Election Day on November 5th, Democratic Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump are in a tight race to win over undecided voters. Ms. Harris has campaigned in North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, while Mr. Trump also visited Wisconsin on Wednesday.

According to the Election Lab at the University of Florida, more than 57.5 million Americans have already voted at polling stations or by mail, and tens of thousands continue to cast early ballots.

Local media reported that both presidential candidates are in a dead heat, and the outcome may be decided by voter turnout in seven key swing states, including North Carolina, Georgia, Michigan, and Nevada. There are approximately 244 million registered voters in the country. In the 2020 election, voter turnout was around 66 percent.