Death toll rises to 158 in Spain’s devastating floods

Nov 1, 2024

In Spain the death toll following devastating flood has mounted to 158.  Several people were also missing due to the natural calamity. Eight hour torrential rain engulfed cities such as Valencia and Malaga, with many finding themselves “trapped like rats” in their homes and cars, surrounded by rapidly rising floodwaters.

Survivors are preparing for more torrential rain, after Spain’s meteorological service issued a series of fresh warnings – including the most severe kind – yesterday.

Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez urged residents to stay at home as he warned devastation is “not finished” and declared Valencia a “disaster zone”.

