Army, Navy, Air Force engaged in rescue & relief work in flood-affected areas of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Goa
Nine tourists killed in landslide incident in Himachal Pradesh
Olympics Update: Sindhu, Mary Kom win their round 1; Panwar, Deepak crash out of 10 meter Air Rifle; India lose 1-7 to Australia in hockey
Indian Railways’ Oxygen Express transports 200 MT Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) to Bangladesh
PM Mann ki Baat: Cheer Olympians, follow Covid protocols
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     26 Jul 2021 03:02:41      انڈین آواز

Kakatiya Rudreshwara Temple inscribed as UNESCO World Heritage Site

Leave a comment
Published On: By

NEWS DESK

The Kakatiya Rudreshwara (Ramappa) Temple, Telangana has been inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. With this addition India has become home to 39 World Heritage Site.

The decision was taken at the 44th session of the World Heritage Committee of UNESCO on Sunday July 25.

Ramappa temple, a 13th century engineering marvel named after its architect, Ramappa, was proposed by the government as its only nomination for the UNESCO World Heritage site tag for the year 2019.

The temple complexes of Kakatiyas have a distinct style, technology and decoration exhibiting the influence of the Kakatiyan sculptor.

The temple stands on a six feet high star-shaped platform with walls, pillars and ceilings.

PM Modi congratulates people

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated everyone, specially the people of Telangana.

In a tweet, Mr Modi said, the iconic Ramappa Temple showcases the outstanding craftsmanship of great Kakatiya dynasty.

He urged everyone to visit this majestic Temple complex and get a first-hand experience of it’s grandness.

Culture and Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy said, On behalf of the nation, particularly from people of Telangana, he thanked Prime Minister Modi for his guidance and support.

He also congratulated the entire team of the Archaeological Survey of India.

Image

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Tokyo Olympics: Sindhu, Mary Kom win round 1; Panwar, Deepak crash out of Air Rifle

India lose 1-7 to Australia in hockey In Olympics, the medal hopeful for the country, PV Sindhu won her ...

TOKYO 20202: Indian Women face Germany in their Olympic Hockey outing

Harpal Singh Bedi To stay alive for quarterfinal berth Indian Women's Hockey Team will have to put up a bet ...

TOKYO 2020: Ruthless Australia thrash India 7-1 in 2ne Pool A match of Olympic Hockey

By Harpal Singh Bedi Playing with clinical efficiency Australia decimated India 7-1 for their second succes ...

خبرنامہ

اقلیتوں کی فلاح و بہبود کے لیے اسکیمیں

نئی دہلی: حکومت ملک کی مختلف اقلیتوں ، خاص طور پر معاشی ط ...

نمازِ عیدالاضحی پڑھنے اور قربانی کرنے کا طریقہ

ڈاکٹر محمد نجیب قاسمی سنبھلی عید الاضحی کی نماز: عید الاضحی ...

وقوفِ عرفات اور عرفہ کا روزہ

ڈاکٹر محمد نجیب قاسمی سنبھلی حج کے ایام شروع ہوگئے ہیں۔ ام ...

TECH AWAAZ

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Kakatiya Rudreshwara Temple inscribed as UNESCO World Heritage Site

Kakatiya Rudreshwara Temple inscribed as UNESCO World Heritage Site

NEWS DESK The Kakatiya Rudreshwara (Ramappa) Temple, Telangana has been inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritag ...

Govt forms board to promote medical tourism in India

Govt forms board to promote medical tourism in India

Medical tourism is a type of tourism undertaken to get medical treatment for ailments, and usually, people try ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz