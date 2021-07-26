Kakatiya Rudreshwara Temple inscribed as UNESCO World Heritage Site

NEWS DESK

The Kakatiya Rudreshwara (Ramappa) Temple, Telangana has been inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. With this addition India has become home to 39 World Heritage Site.

The decision was taken at the 44th session of the World Heritage Committee of UNESCO on Sunday July 25.

Ramappa temple, a 13th century engineering marvel named after its architect, Ramappa, was proposed by the government as its only nomination for the UNESCO World Heritage site tag for the year 2019.

The temple complexes of Kakatiyas have a distinct style, technology and decoration exhibiting the influence of the Kakatiyan sculptor.

The temple stands on a six feet high star-shaped platform with walls, pillars and ceilings.

PM Modi congratulates people

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated everyone, specially the people of Telangana.

In a tweet, Mr Modi said, the iconic Ramappa Temple showcases the outstanding craftsmanship of great Kakatiya dynasty.

He urged everyone to visit this majestic Temple complex and get a first-hand experience of it’s grandness.

Culture and Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy said, On behalf of the nation, particularly from people of Telangana, he thanked Prime Minister Modi for his guidance and support.

He also congratulated the entire team of the Archaeological Survey of India.