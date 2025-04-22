Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Kailash Mansarovar Yatra to resume via Uttarakhand route from June 30

Apr 22, 2025

Staff Reporter

The Kailash Mansarovar Yatra is set to resume on  30th June after a four-year suspension following the COVID-19 pandemic. This pilgrimage will take place via the Uttarakhand route. The yatra will be organised under the joint supervision of the Government of Uttarakhand and the Ministry of External Affairs. The Kumaon Mandal Vikas Nigam (KMVN) has been entrusted with the responsibility of managing the pilgrimage.

The journey will commence from Delhi and proceed through the Lipulekh Pass in Pithoragarh district to enter China. A total of 250 pilgrims will undertake this spiritually significant and physically demanding 22-day journey. The pilgrims are divided into five batches of 50 pilgrims each. The first group is scheduled to enter China on July 10, while the final batch will return on August 22.

During the journey, halts will be made at Tanakpur, Dharchula, Gunji, and Nabhidhang. On the return leg, pilgrims will pass through Bundi, Chaukori, and Almora before reaching Delhi.

To ensure the health and safety of all participants, medical screenings will be conducted in Delhi and at Gunji in Pithoragarh with the assistance of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).

