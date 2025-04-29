Justice Gavai to be next CJI wef 14th May

AMN

Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai, Judge of the Supreme Court will be the next Chief Justice of India. Union Minister of Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal said that President Droupadi Murmu has appointed Justice Gavai as the next Chief Justice of India and his appointment will be effective from 14th of next month. Justice Gavai will be the 52nd Chief Justice. He will replace current Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna whose tenure will end on 13th of next month.

Born on 24th November 1960 at Amravati. Joined Bar on 16th March 1985. Worked with late Bar. Raja S. Bhonsale, former Advocate General and Judge of High Court, till 1987. Practiced independently at Bombay High Court from 1987 to 1990. After 1990, practiced mainly before Nagpur Bench of Bombay High Court.

Practiced in Constitutional Law and Administrative Law. Was Standing Counsel for Municipal Corporation of Nagpur, Amravati Municipal Corporation and Amravati University. Appeared regularly for various autonomous bodies and Corporations like SICOM, DCVL etc. and various Municipal Councils in Vidarbha region.

Worked as Assistant Government Pleader and Additional Public Prosecutor in the High Court of Judicature at Bombay, Nagpur Bench, from August 1992 to July 1993. Was appointed as Government Pleader and Public Prosecutor for Nagpur Bench on 17th January 2000. Was elevated as Additional Judge of the High Court on 14th November 2003.

Became a permanent Judge of the Bombay High Court on 12th November 2005. Presided over Benches having all types of assignments at the Principal Seat at Mumbai as well as Benches at Nagpur, Aurangabad and Panaji. Elevated as a Judge of the Supreme Court of India on 24th May 2019.

In the last six years, was a part of around 700 Benches dealing with matters pertaining to variety of subjects including constitutional and administrative law, civil law, criminal law, commercial disputes, arbitration law, electricity law, education matters, environmental law, etc.

Has authored around 300 judgments including Constitution Bench Judgements on various issues upholding the rule of law and safeguarding the fundamental rights, human rights and legal rights of citizens.

Attended various international conferences at Ulaanbaatar (Mongolia), New York (U.S.A), Cardiff (U.K.) and Nairobi (Kenya).

Delivered lectures on various constitutional and environmental issues in various Universities and Organizations including Columbia University and Harvard University.

Due to retire on 23rd November 2025.