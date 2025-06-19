June 18: Markets Slip for Second Day amid Uncertainty; Sensex Drops 139 Points

Domestic equity markets closed in the red for the second straight session on Wednesday, as early gains were wiped out by nervousness stemming from escalating geopolitical tensions and mixed global signals.

The BSE Sensex fell 139 points to end at 81,445, while the NSE Nifty-50 dropped 41 points to close at 24,812 — both indices registering a decline of 0.17 per cent.

Broader Indices Mirror Weakness

The broader market was no exception, with the BSE Mid-Cap and Small-Cap indices also shedding 0.34 per cent each. Market sentiment remained cautious throughout the day.

In the Sensex pack, 20 out of the 30 stocks ended lower. TCS led the laggards with a loss of nearly 1.8%, followed by Adani Ports (down 1.5%) and Hindustan Unilever (down 1.3%).

On the flip side, IndusInd Bank surged over 5.1%, making it the top gainer. Titan climbed nearly 2%, while Mahindra & Mahindra advanced by 1.2%.

Sectoral Snapshot: IT, Power, Metals Drag

Out of the 21 sectoral indices on the BSE, 17 ended in the red. Information Technology, Utilities, and Power stocks were among the hardest hit, losing more than 0.6% each. Metal and Commodity sectors also witnessed notable declines.

On the brighter side, Consumer Durables bucked the trend with a 0.7% rise, while Auto and Consumer Discretionary sectors posted modest gains of 0.3%. Banking stocks remained relatively stable.

Market Breadth Weakens

Overall market breadth at the BSE turned negative — out of 4,115 traded stocks, 2,448 declined, 1,532 advanced, and 135 remained unchanged.

On the NSE, 50 stocks touched a 52-week high, while 24 stocks slumped to a 52-week low — reflecting growing investor anxiety amid global and regional uncertainties.