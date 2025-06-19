Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

BUSINESS AWAAZ

Google Launches Asia-Pacific’s First Safety Engineering Hub in Hyderabad

Jun 19, 2025

AMN / Hyderabad

In a major boost to India’s cybersecurity ecosystem, Google inaugurated its first-ever Safety Engineering Centre (GSEC) in the Asia-Pacific region in Hyderabad on Wednesday. This is the tech giant’s fourth such facility globally, marking a significant step in Google’s ongoing commitment to building a safe and secure digital environment.

The new centre was formally inaugurated by Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, who hailed the initiative as a landmark moment for the state and the country. The launch follows the recent unveiling of Google’s “Safety Charter for India’s AI-led Transformation” in New Delhi on June 17.

Centre to Focus on Responsible AI and User Safety

The Hyderabad GSEC will serve as a strategic innovation hub for developing solutions to:

  • Detect and prevent online fraud
  • Secure enterprise and government infrastructure
  • Build responsible AI systems
  • Promote end-user safety in India and beyond

Dedicated teams at the centre will work on AI-powered threat detection, real-time scam alerts, and strengthening cyber defence tools across platforms. Google spokesperson Gouri Juneja said the centre will harness the power of large language models (LLMs) and Gemini Nano on Android to provide intelligent and real-time fraud alerts.

The facility will also enhance the effectiveness of safety tools in Google’s ecosystem, including:

  • GPay fraud detection
  • Safer Google Search and Gmail experience
  • Improved Play Protect for Android devices

Boost to Cybersecurity, Jobs and Skills

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, in his address, said the new facility would play a critical role in empowering India’s digital infrastructure. He underscored the state’s commitment to ensuring citizen safety, skill development, and employment generation in the tech sector.

“This centre will serve as a catalyst for cyber resilience and boost Telangana’s standing as a tech-forward state,” the CM stated.

The GSEC is expected to create high-skilled jobs, nurture local talent, and offer collaborative opportunities with industry, academia, and the government for building resilient cybersecurity capabilities.

India’s Role in Google’s Global Safety Strategy

With India being one of the largest digital economies, Google’s decision to base its Asia-Pacific safety operations in Hyderabad signals growing confidence in India’s innovation ecosystem. The move also aligns with global efforts to combat misinformation, online abuse, financial scams, and AI misuse.

Related Post

BUSINESS AWAAZ

June 18: Markets Slip for Second Day amid Uncertainty; Sensex Drops 139 Points

Jun 19, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ TOP AWAAZ

Sweet Crisis Ahead: India’s Sugar Reserves Near Critical Low

Jun 18, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Kharif sowing rises to 89.29 lakh hectares in 2025, up by 1.48 lakh hectares from 2024

Jun 18, 2025

You missed

OTHER TOP STORIES

India intensifies evacuation plan for stranded nationals in Iran amid West Asia conflict

19 June 2025 4:38 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
CAMPUS

QS World Rankings 2026: Record 54 Indian Institutes Featured, IIT Delhi Leads the Pack

19 June 2025 4:28 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

8 died in a road accident in Pune

19 June 2025 4:25 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

India Defence Secy, Israeli counterpart discuss West Asia tensions over telephone

19 June 2025 4:22 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!