Google Launches Asia-Pacific’s First Safety Engineering Hub in Hyderabad

AMN / Hyderabad



In a major boost to India’s cybersecurity ecosystem, Google inaugurated its first-ever Safety Engineering Centre (GSEC) in the Asia-Pacific region in Hyderabad on Wednesday. This is the tech giant’s fourth such facility globally, marking a significant step in Google’s ongoing commitment to building a safe and secure digital environment.

The new centre was formally inaugurated by Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, who hailed the initiative as a landmark moment for the state and the country. The launch follows the recent unveiling of Google’s “Safety Charter for India’s AI-led Transformation” in New Delhi on June 17.

Proud to share that #Hyderabad is now home to the Google Safety Engineering Centre (GSEC) from today. After I inaugurated it today morning, along with my Cabinet colleague and IT minister D. Sridhar Babu garu, and MP Mallu Ravi garu, the GSES is the first in Asia Pacific region,… — Revanth Reddy (@revanth_anumula) June 18, 2025

Centre to Focus on Responsible AI and User Safety

The Hyderabad GSEC will serve as a strategic innovation hub for developing solutions to:

Detect and prevent online fraud

Secure enterprise and government infrastructure

Build responsible AI systems

Promote end-user safety in India and beyond

Dedicated teams at the centre will work on AI-powered threat detection, real-time scam alerts, and strengthening cyber defence tools across platforms. Google spokesperson Gouri Juneja said the centre will harness the power of large language models (LLMs) and Gemini Nano on Android to provide intelligent and real-time fraud alerts.

The facility will also enhance the effectiveness of safety tools in Google’s ecosystem, including:

GPay fraud detection

Safer Google Search and Gmail experience

Improved Play Protect for Android devices

Boost to Cybersecurity, Jobs and Skills

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, in his address, said the new facility would play a critical role in empowering India’s digital infrastructure. He underscored the state’s commitment to ensuring citizen safety, skill development, and employment generation in the tech sector.

“This centre will serve as a catalyst for cyber resilience and boost Telangana’s standing as a tech-forward state,” the CM stated.

The GSEC is expected to create high-skilled jobs, nurture local talent, and offer collaborative opportunities with industry, academia, and the government for building resilient cybersecurity capabilities.

India’s Role in Google’s Global Safety Strategy

With India being one of the largest digital economies, Google’s decision to base its Asia-Pacific safety operations in Hyderabad signals growing confidence in India’s innovation ecosystem. The move also aligns with global efforts to combat misinformation, online abuse, financial scams, and AI misuse.