JP Nadda inaugurates newly built BJP regional office building in Varanasi

AMN

BJP national president JP Nadda has said that only BJP has transformed the country. There are many parties in the country but all including Congress are family based parties and it is only BJP that is the party of workers. He was addressing a gathering after inauguration of newly built hi-tech BJP party regional office building at Varanasi today. He said that BJP under the leadership of prime minister Narendra Modi believes in “sabka Sath, sabka Vikas, sabka Vishwas”

Mr Modi has imbibed the idea of of taking all together.

He said, 400 BJP party offices have been built in the country. In Uttar Pradesh out of 80 offices 53 offices have been built up.

He said that the union government led by PM Narendra Modi has started many welfare schemes for people in all fields including Health, Agriculture, Education, Employment including others.

Swachhata Abhiyan initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has transformed the life of people in the country. He said that 11 crore toilets have been constructed within 6 year in the country facilitating people especially women a lot.

Mr Nadda said that BJP people have not come for rule only but for the welfare of people.

The country has fought against covid-19 in a better way under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he added. People in distress during covid lockdown were provided food and ration free of cost.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath speaking on this occasion said that BJP does not compromise with the values the country is marching ahead under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.