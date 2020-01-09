JNU sets up five member panel to probe violence inside campus

AMN

Jawaharlal Nehru University has set up a five-member panel to probe the recent violent incident in the campus.

The committee headed by Prof Sushant Mishra will probe security lapses, if any, and recommend steps for students’ safety. It will submit its report at the earliest.

A group of masked people armed with sticks and rods attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus on Sunday, prompting the university administration to call in the police.

At least 35 people, including JNU Students’ Union president Aishe Ghosh, were injured in the violence. They were admitted to AIIMS Trauma Centre and discharged on Monday.