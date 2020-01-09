FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     09 Jan 2020 03:44:57      انڈین آواز
Envoys from 16 countries in Srinagar on 2-day visit to J&K

PIC- DD NEWS

AMN / SRINAGAR

Envoys from 16 countries including US Ambassador to India Kenneth I Juster arrived in Srinagar today on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir.

The Delhi-based envoys arrived by a special chartered flight at Srinagar’s technical airport where top officials from the newly carved out union territory received them.

Later in the day, they will be going to Jammu, the winter capital of the newly created Union Territory. They will meet Lt Governor GC Murmu as well as civil society members. Besides the US, the delegation include diplomats from Bangladesh, Vietnam, Norway, Maldives, South Korea, Morocco, and Nigeria, among others.

