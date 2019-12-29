JMM leader Hemant Soren takes oath as 11th CM of Jharkhand

Staff Reporter / Ranchi

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, JMM leader Hemant Soren today sworn in as the 11th Chief Minister of Jharkhand. Governor Draupadi Murmu administered the oath of office and secrecy to Mr Soren at Morhabadi grounds here this afternoon.

The JMM leader is heading a coalition government with the Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) as alliance partners.

Congress State President, Dr Rameshwar Oraon and former Jharkhand Assembly Speaker Alamgir Alam from Congress party and RJD legislator Satyanand Bhokta also took oath as Cabinet Ministers during the swearing-in ceremony.

The JMM-Congress-RJD alliance has won 47 seats out of 81 in the recently concluded Jharkhand Assembly elections.