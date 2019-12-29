FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     29 Dec 2019 05:01:33      انڈین آواز
Ad

JMM leader Hemant Soren takes oath as 11th CM of Jharkhand

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Embedded video

Staff Reporter / Ranchi

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, JMM leader Hemant Soren today sworn in as the 11th Chief Minister of Jharkhand. Governor Draupadi Murmu administered the oath of office and secrecy to Mr Soren at Morhabadi grounds here this afternoon.

The JMM leader is heading a coalition government with the Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) as alliance partners.

Congress State President, Dr Rameshwar Oraon and former Jharkhand Assembly Speaker Alamgir Alam from Congress party and RJD legislator Satyanand Bhokta also took oath as Cabinet Ministers during the swearing-in ceremony.

The JMM-Congress-RJD alliance has won 47 seats out of 81 in the recently concluded Jharkhand Assembly elections.

Image

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad

SPORTS

Boxing: Mary Kom ends controversy beat Nikhat in Olympic Qualifiers

Harpal Singh Bedi Putting an end to the long-drawn controversy and acrimonious debate. six-time World champion ...

Maharashtra, Kolhapur storm into pre-quarterfinals at 53rd Senior National Kho Kho Championships

HSB/ Bemetara Maharashtra men’s and women’s team made their way into the pre-quarterfinals of the 53rd S ...

Football ISL: Kerala, NorthEast take point with penalties

HSB/ KochiKerala Blasters  and NorthEast United  settled for a 1-1 draw in a Hero Indian Super League tie at ...

ART & CULTURE

Renowned Hindi author Ganga Prasad Vimal died in road accident

AMN / WEB DESK Renowned Hindi author Ganga Prasad Vimal was killed in a road accident in Sri Lanka. His dau ...

Sahitya Akademi announces annual Award

AMN Sahitya Akademi today announced its annual Award- 2019 in 23 languages. In Hindi, Nand Kishore has b ...

Ad

MARQUEE

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

AMN The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, will operate and manage luxury train, Golden ...

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

  QUTUB MINAR Staff Reporter / New Delhi The historic Qutb Minar came alive ...

CINEMA /TV/ ART

Vice President presents 66th National Film Awards

Vice President presents 66th National Film Awards

Gujarati movie Hellaro gets best feature film award SUDHIR KUMAR / NEW DELHI Vice President M Venkai ...

Veteran actor Shriram Lagoo is no more

Veteran actor Shriram Lagoo is no more

WEB DESK Veteran Bollywood actor Shriram Lagoo passed away in Pune last night. The 92-year old actor died d ...

Ad

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!