J&K’s Principal Secretary chairs review meeting of Fisheries Department

AMN

In the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, Principal Secretary of Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Department, Navin Kumar Choudhary today chaired a review meeting of Fisheries Department at Jammu to review the implementation of Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana, (PMMSY) and to assess status of release of funds by Finance Department. Mr. Choudhary took detailed review of fish production in various districts and directed to identify the variety of fish best suited to climatic conditions and water availability of each district. He also called for involving panchayat and BDC members to better deliver the benefits of these schemes.