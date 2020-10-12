J&K: Two LeT men killed in encounter in Srinagar

AGENCIES

Two Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) men were killed in an encounter with security forces in Rambagh area of Srinagar city today.

According to police, a joint team of security forces launched a cardon and search operation (CASO) at Rambagh following the intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area. As the joint team approached towards the suspected spot, the terrorists fired upon them and in retaliation, two terrorists were killed.

The slain men have been identified as top LeT Commander Saifullah (a Pakistani National) and Irshad Ahmed Dar, resident of Pulwama who was active since May 2019 and involved in several civilian killings and attacks on security forces.

As per police records, Saifullah infiltrated earlier this year and since two months had shifted his base from north to south Kashmir. He was involved in planning and executing several major terror attacks on security forces.