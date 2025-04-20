J&K: Relief and rescue operations in full swing in cloud burst affected areas of Ramban

AMN

Relief and rescue operations are underway since last night as roads are closed down due to landslides following cloud burst in Seri Bagna area of Ramban district in Jammu region. Three people were killed in the incident, including two children and one old aged person. More than 100 people were rescued.



The officials informed that there have been heavy hailstorm, multiple landslides and gusty winds throughout last night in the Ramban region and the surrounding areas.



The landslides and flash floods destroyed many properties in Ramban and also some vehicles along Srinagar-Jammu National Highway in Ramban area.



The historic Mughal Road, the alternate National Highway which connects twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch of Jammu division with the Shopian district in Kashmir valley, has been reopened for vehicular traffic. The highway was opened only for light motor vehicles (LMVs) travelling from Poonch towards Shopian.



However, the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44), Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumri (SSG) Road, and Sinthan Road continue to remain closed due to prevailing weather and road conditions. The authorities have advised commuters to refrain from travelling on these closed routes until further notice. Travelers are urged to stay updated through official channels for real-time information. For road status and assistance, commuters can contact the following helpline numbers: Traffic Control Unit (TCU) Jammu: 0191-2459048, 0191-2740550, 9419147732, 103, TCU Srinagar: 0194-2450022, 2485396, 18001807091, 103, TCU Ramban: 9419993745, 1800-180-7043, TCU Udhampur: 8491928625, PCR Kishtwar: 9906154100, PCR Kargil: 9541902330, 9541902331 and PCR Ganderbal: 9906668731. Travelers are also encouraged to check updates via the official Traffic Police Twitter handle and Facebook page.



Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has expressed grief over the loss of lives due to flash-floods triggered by incessant rain in Ramban district early morning today. Omar Abdullah said that for now, the focus remains on managing the situation on the ground. He added that Citizens are advised to follow travel advisories and avoid non-essential movement in vulnerable areas.