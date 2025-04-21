Pope Francis Passes Away at 88 after prolonged illness

The death of Pope Francis has triggered a period of a mourning in the Vatican and signals the start of a millennia-old process of picking a new pontiff. It is a procedure steeped in tradition, but one which has been subtly updated for the modern world.

Pope Francis has died following a prolonged illness. He was 88. He had suffered various ailments in his 12-year papacy, with severe complications in recent weeks. Pope Francis is known as the voice for the poor who reshaped the Catholic Church.

Pope Francis became the first Latin-American pontiff in 2013 and was one of the oldest popes in the church’s history.

Church bells across Rome began to ring after the Vatican announced Pope Francis’ death on Monday morning.

The pope’s death comes as most Italians have the day off work as Easter Monday is a national holiday in Italy. Many Italians traditionally spend the day meeting with family and friends and gather for picnics. It’s likely that many will be reconsidering their plans in light of the pontiff’s passing.

Pope Francis spent his final days in service of the church, participating as much as he could in the celebration of Easter, the high point of the Christian calendar.

The 88-year-old pontiff did not lead the main Holy Week and Easter services but has made brief appearances over the weekend, including spending 30 minutes at a prison in Rome on Thursday and making a visit to St. Peter’s Basilica on Saturday evening.

And then on Sunday morning, he was able to offer the “Urbi et Orbi” blessing to the “City [of Rome] and to the World” while an aide read his address. Only the pope can offer this blessing which includes the offer of an indulgence, a remission for the effect of sins.

He later greeted cheering crowds in St. Peter’s Square from the popemobile, the first time he has done so since his hospitalization. He also met briefly with US Vice President JD Vance, who is the last foreign civic dignitary to have met with Pope Francis.

World leaders mourn Pope Francis’ death

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was “deeply pained” by the passing of the pope. “In this hour of grief and remembrance, my heartfelt condolences to the global Catholic community. Pope Francis will always be remembered as a beacon of compassion, humility and spiritual courage by millions across the world,” he said in a statement on X.

Mr Modi recalled his meetings with the Pope and said that he was greatly inspired by his commitment to inclusive and all-round development. Prime Minister added that Pope Francis affection for the people of India will always be cherished.

French President Emmanuel Macron has paid tribute to Pope Francis, saying: “From Buenos Aires to Rome, Pope Francis wanted the Church to bring joy and hope to the poorest. To unite people with one another and with nature. May this hope be resurrected unceasingly beyond him,” Macron said in a statement.

Germany’s chancellor-in-waiting Friedrich Merz said “the death of Pope Francis fills me with great sadness. Francis will be remembered for his tireless commitment to the weakest members of society, to justice and reconciliation,” in a statement on X.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen sent a message of condolences, saying on X the pope “inspired millions, far beyond the Catholic Church, with his humility and love so pure for the less fortunate.”

Israeli President Isaac Herzog expressed his “deepest condolences to the Christian world,” remembering the pope in a statement on X as “a man of deep faith and boundless compassion” who “saw great importance in fostering strong ties with the Jewish world and in advancing interfaith dialogue.”