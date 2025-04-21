India, US welcome progress made in Bilateral Trade Agreement for welfare of people of two countries

US Vice President JD Vance in New Delhi

Staff Reporter

India, US welcomed the significant progress made for a mutually beneficial India-U.S. bilateral trade agreement focused on the welfare of the people of the two countries. The discussion was held during a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and visiting US Vice President J D Vance in New Delhi this evening.

The Prime Minister fondly recalled his visit to Washington D.C. in January this year and his fruitful discussions with President Trump, which laid down the roadmap for close cooperation between India and the U.S., leveraging the strengths of Make America Great Again (MAGA) and Viksit Bharat 2047. Mr Modi and Mr Vance reviewed and positively assessed the progress in various areas of bilateral cooperation. They also noted continued efforts towards enhancing cooperation in energy, defence, strategic technologies and other areas. The two leaders also exchanged views on various regional and global issues of mutual interest and called for dialogue and diplomacy as the way forward. Mr Modi extended his best wishes to the Vice President, Second Lady and their children for a pleasant and productive stay in India. The Prime Minister conveyed his warm greetings to President Trump and said that he is looking forward to his visit to India later this year.

Mr Vance was accompanied by his wife, Usha, their children and senior members of the US administration. Mr Modi also hosted a dinner for the visiting dignitary. This is the first visit of the US Vice President J D Vance to India, which will provide an opportunity for both sides to review the progress in bilateral relations and the implementation of the outcomes of the India-U.S. Joint Statement issued on 13th February this year during Prime Minister Modi’s visit to the US. The two sides will also exchange views on regional and global developments of mutual interest. India and the United States enjoy a comprehensive global strategic partnership covering almost all areas of human endeavour, driven by shared democratic values, convergence of interests on a range of issues, and vibrant people-to-people contacts. Regular dialogue between the leaders of both sides is an important element of the expanding bilateral ties.

The US Vice President arrived in New Delhi today on a four-day visit to India. He was received by Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at the airport in the National Capital, where the vice president was accorded the ceremonial guard of honour. He is accompanied by the Second Lady of the United States, Usha Vance, and senior members of the U.S. administration. Vice President Vance today visited the Akshardham Temple in the national capital. He is also scheduled to visit Jaipur tomorrow and Agra on Wednesday.