3 killed as cloudburst hits village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district

AMN / SRINAGAR

At least three people lost their lives after cloudburst, heavy hailstorm, multiple landslides and strong winds hit the Ramban district in Jammu and Kashmir. Several properties have been destoryed due to violent weather in the region.

Over 100 people have been rescued. About 40 residential houses were damaged after the flash flood hit Dharam Kund village.

The incessant rain also triggered landslides and mudslides at nearly a dozen places between Nashri and Banihal along the strategic Jammu-Srinagar National Highway , prompting traffic to be suspended.

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh in a social media post said, he is in constant touch with the Deputy Commissioner of the district.

Traffic Police has urged commuters to refrain from planning any travel until the weather improves and the roads are cleared and made safe for movement.

Restoration work is underway but is being hampered by adverse weather conditions.

Authorities are closely monitoring the situation and will issue updates as and when the roads become motorable.

The rain was continuing along the National Highway and commuters were advised not to travel on the arterial road till the weather improved and the road cleared.

The district administration has released emergency contact numbers for 24×7 help at the District Control Room 01998-295500, 01998-266790.

Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumri (SSG) Road, the historic Mughal Road, Sinthan top road are also closed. Commuters are advised not to take journey till the weather improves and road is clear.