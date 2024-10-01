THE INDIAN AWAAZ

J&K: Polling concludes peacefully in third & final phase of Assembly Elections

Oct 1, 2024

AMN/ WEB DESK

The elections in the third phase for 40 Assembly Constituencies spread across seven districts in Jammu and Kashmir concluded peacefully with no reports of any untoward incident from any part of the poll-bound areas. The elections were held for 24 Assembly  Constituencies in the Jammu division and 16 Assembly Constituencies in the Kashmir Division.

In the third phase today, a record 65.65 per cent of voting was registered in J&K with Bandipora district in Kashmir  Division recording the highest at about 65 per cent while Samba district in Jammu Division recorded the highest at 73.45 per cent followed by Udhampur at 72.91 per cent.

Gurez Assembly Constituency in Bandipora recorded the highest 75.89 per cent voter turnout.

Earlier, a poll percentage of 61.38 was recorded in phase 1 on September 18 and a poll percentage of 57 per cent was recorded in 2nd leg of the election on September 25.

Elaborate security arrangements and facilities were put in place for the convenience of the voters for the smooth conduct of the elections.

