Israel: 6 killed in Tel Aviv shooting

Oct 1, 2024

WEB DESK

Six civilians were killed and nine were wounded in a shooting and stabbing attack in Tel Aviv on Tuesday, Israeli police said, revising the previous death toll of eight.

Police said that the situation is now under control. They “neutralized” two attackers they described as apparent “terrorists.”Israeli medics earlier said they treated at least seven injured people at the scene, a spokesperson for MDA said.Israel’s national emergency service says it happened near a light rail station in Jaffa, according to CNN

J&K: Polling concludes peacefully in third & final phase of Assembly Elections

Oct 1, 2024
PM Narendra Modi holds delegation level talks with Jamaican PM Andrew Holness

Oct 1, 2024
Govinda Suffers Bullet Injury At Home After Misfire From Licensed Revolver

Oct 1, 2024

