J&K: NIA carries out searches in Jammu, Doda districts against JeI members in terror funding case

AMN / WEB DESK

In Jammu and Kashmir, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted raids in Jammu today in connection with militant activities in the region.

According to AIR news the NIA conducted a raid at the house of Hafis Ullah living in Firdosaabad of Sunjwan area in Jammu district.

He retired as a DFO from the Forest Department eight years ago and is staying in Sunjwan for the last ten years. The raid was conducted in connection with the militant attack on CISF in the Jalalabad area of Jammu in the month of April this year.

Two unidentified Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) militants, apparently on a suicide mission, and a CISF Officer were killed in the attack, just two days ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first public address in J&K since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.