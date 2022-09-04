J&K: Molvi arrested from Kishtwar for espionage

WEB DESK

The security forces, the Jammu and Kashmir Police has arrested a Molvi in Kishtwar district. He was involved in passing sensitive information related to security forces and assisting a little-known terrorist organisation ‘Kashmir Janbaz Force’ (KJF).

According to reports, the terror outfit was reportedly controlled from Pakistan. A major terror attack on the security forces has been averted with the arrest of the Molvi who has been identified as Abdul Wahid. He was passing information to his Pakistani handler, who tracked Wahid via social media platforms and lured him for money.

The Molvi was tasked to radicalise the youth of the Kashmir valley. The operation was carried by the Military Intelligence and Special Investigation Agency.