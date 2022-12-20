J&K: LG declares All India Inter-University Fencing Championship 2022-23 open in Jammu

AMN

J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha declared the All India Inter-University Fencing (Men & Women) Championship 2022-23 open at Jammu University today. More than 1000 fencers from 100 Universities across the country are participating in this grand event.

During the event, Lt Governor also released the Competition Mascot and departmental calendar of the Directorate of Sports & Physical Education, University of Jammu.

While addressing the fencers from across the country, Lt Governor highlighted the vital importance of sports in the globalised world.

He said, “Sports can be the instrument of change in the world and the change starts with accepting the challenge”. Lt Governor said, under the guidance of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, India is emerging as a formidable sporting power.

He remarked that his Government’s focus is on the sustainable development of sports. Adding improved sports infrastructure has substantially increased sports activities in J&K, he added.