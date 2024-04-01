FreeCurrencyRates.com

J&K: District Election Office Kathua Orchestrated Monumental SVEEP Event In Sports Stadium Of Border Sub Division Hiranagar 

AMN/ WEB DESK

In Jammu and Kashmir the District Election Office Kathua orchestrated a monumental SVEEP event today in the Sports Stadium of Border Sub Division Hiranagar, marking a significant stride towards fostering voter awareness and participation in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.  Akashvani Jammu Correspondent reports that the event commenced with a spectacular display of unity as students from KV Hiranagar crafted an impressive human pattern echoing the resounding slogan of ‘Kathua Vote for Sure’, emblematic of the overarching SVEEP campaign. This initiative aimed to galvanize every eligible voter to exercise their franchise in the forthcoming elections. Adding artistic flair to the event, students from Girdhari Lal Dogra Memorial Degree College Hiranagar captivated the audience with a riveting nukkad natak, showcasing the importance of electoral participation and civic duty. The highlight of the event was the grand SVEEP rally, featuring participants from Polytechnic College, Degree College, and local school students parading through the bustling main market areas of Hiranagar town. The rally was ceremoniously flagged off by ARO Hiranagar Rakesh Kumar, who underscored the significance of voter engagement in the democratic process. Addressing the gathering, SDM Hiranagar emphasized the pivotal role of electoral sensitization in shaping the democratic landscape. He reiterated the commitment of educating voters, particularly the youth, and ensuring inclusivity for all segments of society, including women, persons with disabilities, and elderly. He urged voters not to forgo the opportunity to exercise their fundamental right to vote and underscored their indispensable role in fortifying the democratic ethos.

