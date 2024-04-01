Assam: Second Round of Randomisation of EVMs for First Phase of LS Polls

AMN

In poll-bound Assam, the second round of randomisation of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) for first phase of Lok Sabha polls will be held today. After this process, EVMs including Voter verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) will be allocated polling station-wise in constituencies where election will be held in the first phase.Akashvani Correspondent reports that the process is being done through the EMS software in the presence of the Observer and candidates. Assam will be witnessing three-phase polling. Five seats will be covered in the first phase including Jorhat, Dibrugarh, Sonitpur, Kaziranga and Lakhimpur seats.