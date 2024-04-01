FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     01 Apr 2024 03:45:34      انڈین آواز

MP:  State to Witness 4 Phase Polling for 29 Lok Sabha Seats

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

In Madhya Pradesh, after the completion of nomination process for the first phase of Lok Sabha polls, the number of candidates for six seats going to polls in this phase on 19th of this month, has become clear. The state will be witnessing four phase polling for 29 Lok Sabha seats. Meanwhile, the filing of nomination papers for the second phase is underway in the state.  Thursday is the last day for filing of nominations for this phase. 

In Madhya Pradesh, a total of 88 candidates are in the fray for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections on six seats. Some of the prominent candidates include Union Minister Faggan Singh Kulaste from Mandla and Nakul Nath, son of former Chief Minister Kamal Nath from Chhindwara. In Madhya Pradesh, 8 nomination papers have been filed in the second phase so far. Voting for the first phase in the state will be held on 19 April and for the second phase on 26 April.Meanwhile, Chief Electoral Officer Anupam Rajan has completely banned any kind of exit poll in the state from 7 am on 19 April to 6:30 pm on the first of June. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

مختار انصاری کو حامیوں کی ایک بڑی بھیڑ کے درمیان سپرد خاک کر دیا گیا۔

اے ایم این/غازی پور سابق ایم ایل اے مختار انصاری کو ہفتہ ک ...

رحمانی 30  کا داخلہ امتحان 30 اور 31 مارچ  2024 کو ہوگا۔

سینٹرز اور انٹرینس کی تفصیلات طلبا و طالبات کو ای میل، ایس ای ...

سابق چیئرمین پاکستان کرکٹ بورڈ شہریار خان انتقال کرگئے۔

سابق سفارت کار مصنف اور دو بار پاکستان کرکٹ بورڈ (پی سی بی) کے ...

MARQUEE

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

AMN / WEB DESK Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong has urged married Singaporean couples to have ba ...

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

MEDIA

Noted Journalist Zafar Agha Passes Away

Journos shocked over his demise AMN / NEW DELHI Noted journalist and and the Editor-in-Chief Nation ...

MeitY notifies PIB fact check unit as fact checker of Central Government

AMN Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) had updated the Information Technology (Int ...

@Powered By: Logicsart