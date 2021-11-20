J&K: Delegation of Pahari Cultural and Welfare Forum calls on LG Manoj Sinha

AMN

In Jammu and Kashmir, a delegation of Pahari Cultural and Welfare Forum, Anantnag on Friday called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and apprised him about the issues of Pahari speaking people of the Union Territory. The ten-member delegation led by President of Jammu & Kashmir Nationalist People’s Front Sheikh Muzaffar presented to the LG the issues and demands which included development of pahari habitations, inclusion of Pushto-Speaking People (PSP) in Pahari community reservation benefits, timely issuance of PSP certificates by concerned revenue offices, besides other welfare and development issues of Pahari community.

While interacting with the members of the delegation, the LG said that all their genuine issues would be taken up with the concerned authorities for redressal on merit. He observed that the UT Administration is committed to make every section of the society as an equal stakeholder in the development process of the UT. He impressed upon the members of the delegation to spread awareness and motivate their community to get connected with various welfare and development schemes being run in J&K aimed at its holistic and equitable development.