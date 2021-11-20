3 Farm laws will be repealed, announces PM Modi; Asks farmers to call off agitation
14 people shot dead in anti-coup protests in Sudan, Doctors say
Withdrawal of farm laws impelled by ‘fear of elections’: Opposition
Gunmen kill 21 people in Nigeria
Farmer unions sees PM announcement as ‘Historic victory’
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     20 Nov 2021 01:12:06      انڈین آواز

J&K: Delegation of Pahari Cultural and Welfare Forum calls on LG Manoj Sinha

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

In Jammu and Kashmir, a delegation of Pahari Cultural and Welfare Forum, Anantnag on Friday called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and apprised him about the issues of Pahari speaking people of the Union Territory. The ten-member delegation led by President of Jammu & Kashmir Nationalist People’s Front Sheikh Muzaffar presented to the LG the issues and demands which included development of pahari habitations, inclusion of Pushto-Speaking People (PSP) in Pahari community reservation benefits, timely issuance of PSP certificates by concerned revenue offices, besides other welfare and development issues of Pahari community.

While interacting with the members of the delegation, the LG said that all their genuine issues would be taken up with the concerned authorities for redressal on merit. He observed that the UT Administration is committed to make every section of the society as an equal stakeholder in the development process of the UT. He impressed upon the members of the delegation to spread awareness and motivate their community to get connected with various welfare and development schemes being run in J&K aimed at its holistic and equitable development.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

PV Sindhu, K Srikanth storm into semi-final of Indonesia Masters Badminton Tournament

AMN Two-time Olympic medallist P. V. Sindhu and former world No 1 Kidambi Srikanth stormed into the semi-fi ...

Eminent Sports commentator and football expert Novy Kapadia is No More

Harpal Singh Bedi New Delhi, 18 November: Veteran sports commentator and football expert Novy Kapadia, is n ...

Bakshi sisters to the fore; Jahanvi leads by one in 12th Leg of Hero WPGT

Hyderabad, 17 November:  Playing steady golf, Jahanvi Bakshi, took a one-shot lead over her sister, Hitaa ...

خبرنامہ

کرپٹو کرنسیوں کی ٹریڈنگ کا نشہ، ایک نئی ’بیماری

‘دنیا بھر میں کروڑوں انسان اس وقت ڈیجیٹل یا کرپٹو کرنسیوں کے ...

گلوبل ہنگر انڈیکس: کتنی حقیقت کتنا فسانہ

عندلیب اختر ؓ دنیا بھر میں بھوک اور غربت کے حوالے سے جاری گل ...

تمل ناڈو میں خواتین ملازمین کو ’بیٹھنے کا حق‘ مل گیا

ُجاوید اخترتمل ناڈو ہندوستان کی ایسی دوسری ریاست بن گئی ہے ج ...

MARQUEE

Positive parenting vital for protecting children: NCPCR

Positive parenting vital for protecting children: NCPCR

Staff Reporter National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) Member Pragna Parande has said th ...

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz