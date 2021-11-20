Ahmednagar hospital fire: Court grants bail to arrested doctor, three nurses

AMN

Ahmednagar District Court in Maharashtra on Friday granted bail to a doctor and three nurses, arrested in connection with the fire broke on 6th of November at the District Government Hospital in which 12 COVID patients lost their lives.

The four have been granted bail on a personal bond of 25,000 rupees each. The court also granted certain conditions to the four while granting the bail.

The nurses’ and doctors association has expressed satisfaction over the granting of bail to two nurses, one steerer and a doctor, Dr. Visakha Shinde.