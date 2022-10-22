J&K: BJP leader Rajinder Sharma elected as Mayor and Baldev Billoria as Deputy Mayor of JMC

AMN

BJP leader Rajinder Sharma has been elected Mayor, and party leader Baldev Singh Billoria as Deputy Mayor of Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC). Congress, which had fielded Dwarka Nath Choudhary as its candidate for the post of mayor, got only one vote. A total of 59 votes were polled for the post of mayor out of which 57 went to BJP candidate Rajinder Sharma, one vote was invalid and one vote went to the Congress candidate. For the post of deputy mayor, the BJP candidate Baldev Singh Billoria defeated Sonika Sharma of the Congress.

BJP president JP Nadda congratulated the party’s Jammu and Kashmir state president Ravinder Raina and other leaders for the victory of party candidates for Mayor and Deputy Mayor’s posts. In a tweet, Mr Nadda credited the victory to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said that the historic victory is the result of the policies being implemented in the union territory under the leadership of Prime Minister.