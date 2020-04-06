J&K: 5 soldiers killed in gun battle with terrorists

AMN

In Jammu and Kashmir, five Army personnel martyred and five terrorists were killed in a fierce gun battle that took place yesterday between the forces and a terrorist group infiltrated from across the Line of Control in Rangdori forests of Keran sector in Kupwara district.

A Defence Spokesman said that two more soldiers succumbed to their injuries late last evening at 92 base hospital at Badamibag in Srinagar. Earlier, three army soldiers had martyred in the exchange of firing. They martyrs include Subedar Sanjeev Kumar of Himachal Pradesh, Havildar Davendra Singh of Utarakhand along with Paratroopers Bal Krishan of Himachal Pradesh, Amit Kumar of Utarakhand and Chhatrapal Singh of Rajasthan.

In an anti-infiltration operation in Keran sector of north Kashmir yesterday, the troops braving inclement weather and hostile terrain eliminated five terrorists who were attempting to infiltrate across the LoC. Evacuation of the injured was initially hampered due to heavy snow and rough terrain conditions but later the injured were evacuated to army hospital.