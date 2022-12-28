J&K: 4 terrorists shot dead in an encounter with security forces in Sidrah

AMN

The Jammu and Kashmir Police and security forces shot dead four terrorists traveling in a truck in Sidhra area of Jammu today.

Additional Director General of Police, Jammu, Mukesh Singh, said that a Quick Response Team of the J&K Police noticed an unusual movement of a truck on the national highway.

The Srinagar-bound truck was intercepted by police for checking at a Naka at Sidhra Bridge. The driver abandoned the truck and escaped, taking advantage of the dense fog. While searching the truck, the terrorists hiding inside opened fire, which was retaliated. During an exchange of fire, four terrorists were killed and the vehicle caught fire. The ADGP said the killed terrorists were heavily armed. Seven AK-47 Rifles, Three pistols along with other ammunition were recovered from the site of the encounter. The identity of the killed terrorists is being ascertained. The truck driver is absconding and an alert has been sounded to track him down.