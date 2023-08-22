Jio Financial shares exclusion from the Nifty, Sensex postponed to August 28

Jio Financial Services Limited (JFSL) shares will now be excluded from the Nifty 50 and Sensex on August 28, instead of August 23 as earlier indicated. The exclusion comes as the newly-listed stock has hit lower circuit for two consecutive sessions after a muted listing on Monday, August 21.

‘’Asia Index Private Limited (AIPL) recently announced that Jio Financial Services will be removed from all the S&P BSE indices following its listing on Monday, August 21, 2023 , due to its spin-off from its parent, Reliance Industries,” said BSE in a circular on Tuesday, August 22.