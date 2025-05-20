Jharkhand: 6 killed in Lightning & thunderstorms

AMN/ WEB DESK

Six people have died in different parts of Jharkhand due to heavy rains, thunderstorms and lightning. Three people died in Meral village of Garhwa district, while five were injured in the lightning event. Two people died in Ramgarh district and one in Hazaribagh district. The Met department has forecast heavy rains and thunder showers from May 21 to 23 in several parts of the state. Met Department Senior Scientist Abhishek Anand said that a yellow alert has been issued for 10 districts of the state, including Ranchi.