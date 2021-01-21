Jharkhand: 2nd consignment of 1.72 lakh doses of COVID vaccine Covishield reached Ranchi

AMN

The second consignment of one lakh 72 thousand doses of COVID vaccine Covishield was received at Birsa Munda airport in Ranchi,Jharkhand. With this, the supply of COVID vaccine doses for health workers registered for the First Phase has been completed.

With the arrival of the second consignment of Covishield vaccine in Jharkhand, the second set of doses to be given to the registered 1.5 lakh health workers in the First Phase of the COVID Vaccination Drive is complete.

National Rural Health Mission Director Ravishankar Shukla confirmed to AIR News that the vaccine doses have been provided to all districts in the state. After the fourth day of the COVID vaccination drive a total of Eleven thousand 641 people have been vaccinated. Forty nine per cent of the registered beneficiaries in Jharkhand have been vaccinated and there are no reports of any side effects reported till today.

The State Health Department has informed that preparations for vaccinating more than two lakh frontline workers targeted to be vaccinated in the Second Phase is on. The fifth day of the vaccination drive will begin on Friday.