JEE (Main) and NDA examinations dates will not clash: Govt

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said, Government will ensure that JEE (Main) and NDA examinations dates do not clash for candidates appearing in both the exams.

He said, representations have been received from many students regarding the clash of dates of the two examinations and the matter has been examined.

He said students appearing in JEE (Main), who could not that they are also appearing in the NDA exam scheduled on 6th September, should not worry. The Minister added that DG, National Testing Agency will ensure that the two exams do not clash.