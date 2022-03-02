JEE Main 2022 to be held in two sessions; in April and May

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main dates for the 2022 exams have been announced. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct JEE Main 2022 in two sessions. The first session will be held in April while the second session will be conducted in May this year. The tentative date for examination for session-1 is 16th to 21st April and for second session, the date of examination will be from 24th to 29th May. The Online application for JEE Main has begun form today and candidates can apply till 31st of March.

Candidates can check the official website for details on JEE Main 2022 at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The helpline numbers for the candidates are 011-69227700 and 011-40759000.