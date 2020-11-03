Javed Akhtar files case against Kangana Ranaut over SSR’s death

WEB DESK

Controversial Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut the legal troubles not going to end soon as another lawsuit has been filed against her in a Mumbai court. The complainant is renowned Bollywood writer and lyricist Javed Akhtar.

According to Live Law, Javed Akhtar has filed a criminal defamation complaint against Kangana Ranaut over her remarks dragging his name in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. He has filed the complaint before the Metropolitan Magistrate at Andheri in Mumbai.

As per the complaint filed by him, Akhtar has taken objection to certain remarks made by the actress during an interview with Arnab Goswami’s Republic TV.

He has argued that the video interview given by Ranaut has garnered views in lakhs and has affected his reputation.

Javed Akhtar’s complaint is one of the many that have been filed against the controversial actress in the past couple of weeks. Several Bollywood entities and Mumbai Police have filed defamation cases against her.