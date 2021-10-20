Japan: Mount Aso volcano erupts at island of Kyushu

AMN

In Japan, Mount Aso volcano has erupted at the country’s main island of Kyushu today. Japan’s Meteorological Agency said, the volcano has been spewing volcanic ash 3,500 metres into the sky. The eruption took place at around 11:43 a.m. There were no immediate reports of casualties or major damage at the popular tourist destination.

But, the meteorological agency asked people not to approach the mountain. It also warned of large volcanic blocks and pyroclastic flows scattering within a range of approximately 1 kilometre from the mountain’s Nakadake crater.