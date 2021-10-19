Ecuador declares state of emergency over crime wave

AMN/ WEB DESK

Ecuador, the South American country, has declared a state of emergency over crime wave. Ecuador’s President Guillermo Lasso announced a 60-day state of emergency yesterday amidst a rise in violent drug crimes.

The announcement came on the eve of a visit by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken. The two leaders will discuss questions of security, defence and trade. The South American country is grappling with a surge in violent crime and deadly prison riots. The government has pointed to drug trafficking and consumption as the underlying problem.

Soldiers in riot gear reached to reinforce authorities after street merchants protested the seizure of their merchandise by the Municipal Police of Quito.