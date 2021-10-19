North Korea fires ballistic missile into waters off the coast of Japan

FILE PHOTO

North Korea has fired at least one ballistic missile into waters off the coast of Japan. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff today said, one missile was launched from the port of Sinpo, in the east of North Korea where Pyongyang usually bases its submarines. It landed in the East Sea, also known as the Sea of Japan. It comes as South Korea, Japan and US Intelligence Chiefs reportedly meet in Seoul to discuss North Korea.

In recent weeks, Pyongyang has embarked on a flurry of tests of what it claims to be hypersonic and long-range cruise missiles and anti-aircraft weapons. North Korea is specifically prohibited by the United Nations from testing ballistic missiles as well as nuclear weapons.