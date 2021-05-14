Bharat Biotech gets permission to conduct Phase- II and III trials for its vaccine for children
COVID: US relaxes mask rules for fully vaccinated people
Muslims celebrate Eid ul-Fitr amid COVID restrictions
Over 70 killed as Israel, Palestinians exchange worst violence in years
India Should urge Israel to abstain from aggression : Muslim Leaders
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     14 May 2021 09:32:56      انڈین آواز

Japan declares emergency in 3 more prefectures hit hard by COVID-19 pandemic

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

Japan has declared a state of emergency in three more prefectures hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. The latest declaration comes as Japan grapples with a surge of a more infectious virus strain just 10 weeks before the Tokyo Olympics are due to start on 23 July.

Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura, who is also in charge of virus countermeasures, said today that, Hokkaido, Okayama and Hiroshima will join Tokyo, Osaka and four other prefectures on Sunday under a state of emergency until 31 May.

With an eye on the economy, the government had originally proposed a more targeted quasi-emergency declaration for five additional prefectures.

The latest measures bring 19 of Japan’s 47 prefectures, home to about 70 per cent of the population, under curbs such as an 8 pm closing deadline for eateries and a ban on alcohol at most bars and restaurants.

Experts say medical resources are being pushed to the brink, while Japan’s inoculation drive has been the slowest among advanced nations, with just 3 per cent of the population vaccinated.

The state of emergency in Tokyo and elsewhere would run through this month, leaving fewer than two months until the Olympics.

Nishimura repeated the government’s stance that it would do its utmost to contain the pandemic to be able to hold a safe and secure Games.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Converting even half chances will be the key to success: women hockey striker Lalremsiami

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Women's Hockey striker Lalremsiami, has a mantra for team's success and that ...

Alexander Zverev beat Matteo Berrettini to clinch his 2nd Madrid Open title

WEB DESK In tennis, World number six Alexander Zverev beat Matteo Berrettini to clinch his second Madrid Op ...

خبرنامہ

آندھرا پردیش میں آکسیجن کی کمی کے سبب گیارہ مریضوں کی موت

آندھرا پردیش میں کم ازکم گیارہ مریضوں کی اس وقت موت ہوگئی جب ...

پردھان منتری غریب کلیان اَنّ یوجناکے تحت 12 ریاستوں اور مرکز کے زیر انتظام علاقوں میں ایک لاکھ میٹرک ٹَن سے زیادہ اناج تقسیم کیا گیا ۔

حکومت نے کہاہے کہ پردھان منتری غریب کلیان اَنّ یوجنا،کے تحت ...

فائیو جی ٹیکنالوجی سے کووڈ ١٩ کا کوئی لینا دینا نہیں : حکومت G-5

حکومت نے ان افواہوںکو مسترد کردیاہے کہ 5جی ٹکنالوجی کووڈ19 کے ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

By Andalib Akhter A farmer from Kota, Rajasthan has developed an innovative mango variety called ‘Sadabah ...

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

WEB DESK After 132 years of glorious service to the nation, curtains were drawn on Military Farms. These Fa ...

MEDIA

Devastating impact of the pandemic on media, deplorable situation in India

Geneva/Guwahati The Covid-19 pandemic had a devastating impact on the media, the Switzerland based media ri ...

There is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The government has said that there is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media. I ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz