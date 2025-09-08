Japan Clinches 5th Place With 6-1 Win Over Bangladesh in Asia Cup Hockey

In the Men’s Asia Cup Hockey Championship, Japan secured 5th place by defeating Bangladesh 6-1 in the placing fixture this afternoon.

The Japanese side, led by R. Fujishima, completely outplayed the Bangladeshi defence in the match held today at the Rajgir International Sports Stadium in Bihar, leaving no room for a comeback in the 6-1 finish.

Meanwhile, the placing match for 3rd and 4th position between Malaysia and China is currently underway at the same venue.

The title clash between India and Korea will begin at 7:30 PM.

In Men’s Asia Cup Hockey Championship at Rajgir, Malaysia secured 3rd position defeating China 4-1 at a placing match played at Rajgir International Sports Stadium in Bihar.